Sanctuary Cities Allowed Criminal Alien to Remain in U.S., Murder Kansas Deputy

An illegal alien who was drunk driving has pleaded guilty to killing a Kansas deputy sheriff after causing a deadly car crash last year. Sanctuary city policies in two jurisdictions allowed the previously convicted drunk driver to remain in the U.S. leading to the murder of the deputy.

Adrian Espinosa-Flores, a 39-year-old illegal alien, pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder charges in Johnson County, Kansas after crashing his vehicle into Master Deputy Brandon Collins, killing him, as Kansas City Star reported.

advertisement

On Sept. 11, 2016, Collins had pulled a vehicle over on U.S. 69. Collins’ patrol car was parked when Espinosa-Flores recklessly drove into the sheriff deputy’s vehicle, crashing it into the SUV that had been pulled over.

Collins was killed at the scene of the accident. When the illegal alien was taken into custody, it was discovered that he had been driving despite being more than twice over the blood-alcohol legal limit. The illegal alien admitted to police after being taken into custody that he had been drinking that night.

The illegal alien’s sentencing hearing will take place next year. Should Espinosa-Flores be released from prison at any time, he will be deported back to his native country.

Espinosa-Flores managed to stay in the United States following a previous DUI conviction after California officials refused to notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials of the illegal alien’s crime, Breitbart Texas’ Bob Price reported in September 2016.

Two U.S. Senators wrote to then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, demanding an investigation into the failure of Los Angeles County to report the conviction to ICE.

“It appears that Flores was able to evade removal by taking advantage of at least one sanctuary jurisdiction. As a result, a law enforcement officer was killed, allegedly by Flores while again driving under the influence,” Senator’s Charles Grassley (R-IA) and Andy Alcock (R-KS) wrote.

The Overland-Park, Kansas Police Department arrested the illegal alien in 2013 for driving without a license. That department also failed to notify ICE officials.

“ICE was not notified by authorities in California or Kansas of either arrest,” ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer wrote in his email response to an AP inquiry.

“It seems Deputy Collins died at the hands of someone who broke our laws and should not have been allowed to remain in the United States following his multiple interactions with law enforcement,” the two senators concluded.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.