DACA-Recipient Human Smugglers Being Deported with Their Cargo

Two juvenile foreign nationals, recipients of President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, are being processed for deportation after Border Patrol agents arrested them for allegedly smuggling other illegal aliens in the trunks of their cars. The arrests occurred on two separate days at a Border Patrol inland checkpoint in South Texas.

Border Patrol agents from the Laredo Sector observed a vehicle approaching the I-35 checkpoint located between the border town of Laredo and San Antonio. Agents asked a routine question of the driver about his immigration status and referred him to a secondary inspection station on October 4, according to a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. A Border Patrol K-9 agent alerted to the presence of something suspicious in the trunk of the car. Border Patrol K-9s are trained to alert to the possible presence of drugs or humans hidden in vehicles.

After opening the trunk of the vehicle, the agents discovered two people being smuggled through the checkpoint. The agents learned the two suspected illegal aliens were adult male Brazilian nationals.

Agents identified the driver of the smuggling vehicle as being a Guatemalan national who received temporary deferment under the DACA program, officials stated.

Three days later, agents working the same checkpoint observed another vehicle approaching their station. An inspection of the vehicle revealed an adult male hiding in the trunk of the car. The agents determined the man to be a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. The agents arrested the driver and discovered he is a Mexican national who is also a DACA recipient, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Both of the juvenile drivers are being processed for removal proceedings after violating the terms of the DACA program which requires a near crime-free status. Their smuggled passengers are also being processed for removal.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, GAB, and Facebook.