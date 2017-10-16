ICE Deports Criminal Alien after 3-Year Manslaughter Sentence

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers deported a criminal alien following the completion of his sentence for killing a man in North Carolina.

Bonifacio Cano-Perez, 34, an illegal alien from Mexico, struck 72-year-old Kenneth Hoffman while driving a Ford work van in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The blow threw Hoffman into the air. Cano-Perez ran over him again and dragged the elderly man about 12 feet before the van came to a stop, the Statesville Record and Landmark reported in April 2016. Witnesses said the Mexican national did not stop until bystanders yelled at him. Cano-Perez had no driver’s license and has a history of vehicle crashes.

An Iredell County Superior Court judge handed down a 16 to 29-month prison sentence following the conviction on charges of involuntary manslaughter. The sentence appears to be the maximum allowed by North Carolina law at the time of the offense.

Upon his release, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers took custody of the Mexican national and returned him to his home country, information obtained by Breitbart Texas from ICE officials revealed.

“ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” said ERO Atlanta Field Office Director Sean Gallagher. “Our communities are safer for all persons when foreign nationals who pose a threat to public safety are removed from the streets.”

Since the beginning of this year, more than 70 percent of the removal/deportations carried out by ERO officers involved convicted criminals. Others removed include illegal aliens charged with a crime, those who have re-entered the U.S. after previously being deported, or fugitives wanted in their home country, ICE officials stated.