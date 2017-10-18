Mexican Army Kills Los Zetas Cartel Leader Tied to Activist’s Murder

SAN FERNANDO, Tamaulipas — A commander with Los Zetas Cartel labeled a responsible party in the murder of an activist died in a shootout with Mexican authorities. The activist lived under threats after investigating her daughter’s murder and pressuring the government to act against organized crime.

According to Mexican authorities, Antonio “Alushe” Alvarado Lopez died over the weekend along with one of his gunmen in a shootout with the Mexican Army in this city’s downtown area at the home of one of his mistresses.

advertisement

The criminal leader was one of the material suspects in the murder of Tamaulipas activist Miriam Elizabeth Rodriguez Martinez.

In an attempt to escape, the man known as Alushe faced off against military forces, leading to a shootout that closed off various city streets. In the gun battle, the Zeta leader died alongside his gunman, Gustavo Muñoz Campos. After the clash, military forces arrested four individuals including Maria Ines Martinez, Alvarado Lopez’s alleged mistress.

The Tamaulipas government claims it was carrying out a search operation to arrest Alvarado Lopez. However, Breitbart Texas obtained information that the man was already under military surveillance after an emerging intelligence profile indicated that he would regularly visit his mistress in the city.

Alvarado Lopez is one of the men behind the execution of activist Miriam Elizabeth Rodriguez Martinez, who protested the violence in the state. The mother was gunned down on May 10 outside of her home, Breitbart Texas reported. The investigations into the case revealed that Alvarado Lopez and three other Los Zetas members were responsible for the murder due to the woman’s efforts to arrest them.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.