MS-13 Member Arrested after Falsely Claiming U.S. Citizenship at Border

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a Mexican national MS-13 gang member as he allegedly attempted to enter the country by falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. The gang member has a history of previous deportations.

Jose Daniel Calderon-Canada, 29, approached the Port of Nogales DeConcini border crossing and applied to enter the U.S. by claiming to be a U.S. citizen, information provided to Breitbart Texas by CBP officials revealed. The CBP officers referred the man to a secondary inspection station and determined his claim of citizenship to be false.

After arresting the man, the officers conducted a records check that revealed Calderon has a long criminal history. Records also discovered he was a member of the hyperviolent MS-13 criminal gang who has been deported from the U.S. on multiple occasions.

Calderon is charged with making an “oral false claim to United States citizenship.” Officers turned him over to federal authorities for prosecution.

Over the past several days, Border Patrol agents also arrested several other MS-13 gang members and other violent criminals after they illegally crossed the border in Texas and Arizona, Breitbart Texas reported on Monday. The criminal aliens include those with histories of rape, murder, sexual assault, child endangerment, and sexual conduct with a minor.

Breitbart Texas reported extensively on the danger to the U.S. posed by MS-13 gang members. In September, the House of Representatives passed a bill to make membership in the gang a deportable offense, Breitbart News’ Ken Klukowski reported.

H.R. 3697 makes suspected membership in a “criminal gang” sufficient cause to ban for life a foreigner from entering the U.S. It also makes membership in a criminal gang or involvement in any criminal gang activity grounds for immediate deportation.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill if it can make it through the Senate.