Illegal Immigrant Accused of Sexually Assaulting 80-Year-Old Texas Woman

An illegal immigrant is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman after allegedly breaking into her home.

Jacobo Zelaya, a 43-year-old illegal immigrant, was arrested after a 60-year-old man said he walked into his residence to find his mother, an 80-year-old elderly woman being sexually assaulted by Zelaya.

According to police, the man entered his home to “hear his mother yelling out of her bedroom” as the illegal immigrant sexually assaulted her. When the man rushed to his mother’s bedroom, he found Zelaya “without shorts in boxer like underwear laying on top of his mother.”

The man says he defended his elderly mother and beat up Zelaya, prompting the illegal immigrant to run away. Later that day, Zelaya was arrested in Hidalgo County and the elderly woman was taken for treatment to the Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Police said during the interrogation process, the illegal immigrant “admitted to the offense of sexual assault,” the criminal complaint read–corroborating the witness’ story.

Zelaya was charged with burglary and a first-degree felony charge for intending to commit sexual assault.

The illegal alien is being held on $70,000 bail and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged detainer against him.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.