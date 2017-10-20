WATCH: Houston Woman, Infant Carjacked by Three Armed Men

Shocking footage released by the Houston Police Department shows the terror one woman went through as she was carjacked by three men while holding her young niece in an infant carrier.

In the surveillance footage of the carjacking, the woman can be seen being ripped from her vehicle, with her 11-month-old niece in hand, by the three carjackers who remain at large, according to the Houston Chronicle.

According to police, the three men left their vehicle for the woman’s car following a deadly shooting that they were involved in earlier in the day. As the video shows, while three of the men carjacked the woman, another fled the scene on foot. At least two of the carjackers were brandishing what appear to be semi-automatic rifles.

The fourth suspect, 27-year-old Mertroy Harris, was arrested by police on Monday where he now faces murder charges for his involvement with the shooting.

Police confirmed that the woman and her niece were not injured during the carjacking.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart Texas.