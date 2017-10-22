Border Patrol Busts Human Smuggler with 4 Migrants Locked in Box Truck

Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector busted a U.S. citizen for allegedly locking four illegal immigrants in the back of a cargo truck.

Agents assigned to the Border Patrol checkpoint located between Laredo and San Antonio observed a box truck entering the checkpoint for inspection. After questioning the driver about his citizenship/immigration status, the agents referred the man to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

advertisement

During the secondary inspection, a K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of narcotics or human cargo in the back of the locked truck. The agents opened the back of the truck and discovered four people hiding in the cargo area.

The agents questioned the four individuals and determined they were Mexican nationals who had entered the country illegally.

Authorities arrested the U.S. citizen driver and referred him to Department of Justice officials for prosecution on human smuggling charges.

Laredo Sector officials continued to warn against the dangers to illegal immigrants from callous cartel-connected human smugglers.

Earlier in October, another human smuggling truck driver pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of Transporting Undocumented Aliens Resulting in Death after ten illegal immigrants died from being locked in his trailer. James Matthew Bradley now faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

A second person, Pedro Silva Segura, a 47-year-old illegal alien living in Laredo, also faces charges in connection with the horrific deaths of the immigrants being smuggled into the country.

The superseding indictment released in September lists seven counts against the two men. Those charges include: one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy; and, two counts of transporting undocumented aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy.