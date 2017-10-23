Cartel Gunmen Execute Drug Dealers near Texas Border

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila — Authorities in this border city continue looking into why a team of hooded gunmen stormed a local home to execute two convicted drug dealers and assault an elderly man.

The Sunday afternoon execution took place when a team of gunmen riding in a gray car pulled up to a house in the Mundo Nuevo neighborhood. At least two shooters using handguns stormed into a house on the 400 block of General Cepeda street and carried out the attack. Piedras Negras is immediately south of Eagle Pass, Texas, and is considered a lucrative drug trafficking corridor.

advertisement

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by Nuevo Leon authorities revealed that the gunmen went through the house, shooting 38-year-old Jose “La Gallina” Contreras and 41-year-old Ramon “El Chanio” Gutierrez Santillan. The gunmen also physically assaulted 71-year-old Ramon Gutierrez Barrera but did not kill him. The elderly man said he was the father of one of the victims.

According to the survivor, two gunmen stormed into the home shooting Gutierrez–who was found one of the rooms. Authorities recovered Contreras’ body from the back patio. One day after the murders, authorities found the vehicle that was allegedly used by the gunmen. The car was described as a gray 2004 Toyota Camry with North Carolina license plates. The vehicle does not appear to have been reported stolen.

While a motive for the murder has not been confirmed, investigators told Breitbart Texas that both men were recently been released from prison for drug trafficking sentences.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.