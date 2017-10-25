WATCH: Cartel Gunman Fires at Passing Trucks near Texas Border

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas — Gulf Cartel gunmen in this border city have begun firing at passing vehicles as part of their carjacking tactics. The vehicles are stolen at gunpoint to be used for makeshift blockades during street battles.

For several weeks, this border city saw daily gun battles as rival factions of the Gulf Cartel continue to fight for local control. Stolen cars are used for blockades to cause traffic jams to slow law enforcement personnel and military forces.

advertisement

A video that was apparently taken by a cartel gunman and then leaked to social media shows the moment when a pistol was fired at a moving tractor trailer.

The video appears to have been taken along the Reynosa-Monterrey highway, an area that sees a constant flow of tractor trailers and motorists bound for Texas. For several months, the highway has seen dozens of robberies and car-jackings by cartel gunmen.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.