Border Patrol Agents Arrest Child Rapist, Sexual Assault Fugitive Re-Entering U.S.

Border Patrol agents in Texas and California stopped a convicted child rapist and a fugitive wanted for an alleged sexual assault after they illegally crossed from Mexico.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector discovered an illegal alien who had just crossed the border near Eagle Pass, Texas, on October 20. The agents arrested Victor Manuel Velasquez-Perez, a 42-year-old Guatemalan national, after he crossed the Rio Grande River, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The agents took the illegal alien to the Eagle Pass Station and conducted a background investigation on the suspect. Records revealed Velasquez-Perez has a criminal record that includes a 2012 conviction for felony rape of a child under the age of 12. Immigration officials deported the convicted child-rapist after he served his prison sentence.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol face unknown challenges and hazards every day while protecting our nation’s borders,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak, said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas. “Keeping dangerous criminals off our streets is just one way in which our agents work to keep our communities safe.”

Velasquez-Perez now faces federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted of the felony charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison, officials stated.

A few days later, agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a Mexican national after he illegally scaled the international border fence about a half-mile east of the Calexico Port of Entry, CBP officials stated.

The agents took Miguel Jimenez-Araujo to the station for processing. During a records check, the agents learned the criminal alien had previously been deported in 2004. A court convicted Jimenez-Araujo for illegal re-entry after deportation in 2005. A judged sentenced the Mexican national to 27-months in prison.

Further checking revealed the previously deported criminal alien is also wanted on a $1 million felony warrant in San Diego, California. The sheriff’s department warrant claims Jimenez-Araujo is charged with sexual assault.

“This individual was a convicted felon with an active warrant for a sexual assault attempting to sneak into this country undetected,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said in a written statement. “The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol are this country’s first line of defense against threats like this.”