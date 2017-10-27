Gunmen Open Fire on Television Station in Cancun

An accountant from Channel 10 in Cancun, Quintana Roo, was the target of an attempted murder outside the TV station. Employees ran in panic after hearing four shots and watched two gunmen flee.

The news outlet published a story detailing the attack and confirming there were six employees inside the building but only one was injured. A .38 caliber handgun was recovered in a nearby parking lot.

advertisement

The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office announced it began an investigation file, numbered VG/BJ/327/10/2017, for the attempt on the outlet. State officials did not disclose if the attack was ordered by a drug cartel or if the attack was political in nature. As part of the investigation, authorities suspect the type of handgun used does not match weapons used in other attacks carried out by organized crime.

In early 2017, Breitbart Texas reported on the effects of cartel violence in the streets of Cancun and Playa del Carmen where shootouts and executions occurred in places often visited by U.S. tourists. The violence forced the U.S. Department of State to issue a travel advisory to the oft-frequented destinations.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León.