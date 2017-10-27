Narco-Terror: Los Zetas Cartel Using IEDs Against Mexican Authorities

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon — Authorities are on alert after four police officers from the state of San Luis Potosi were injured by an improvised explosive device (IED).

While San Luis Potosi does not border the U.S., it is monitored by federal agencies in Mexico since it is one of the areas that drug cartels have been fighting over and spreading a wave of terror, just like in Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

A ballistics expert that works with Mexico’s federal government that asked to remain anonymous spoke with Breitbart Texas about the ongoing strengthening of protocols for investigating suspicious crime scenes as a result of the new tactic.

In a case that went unnoticed by Mexican or international news outlets, suspected members of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) left an IED for state investigators to trigger at a crime scene. The explosive was hidden in an ice chest with a narco message. At the time of the attack, it was reported there were human remains inside a Grand Cherokee SUV.

While investigating the report, two prosecutors and two investigators were injured when the IED detonated. Authorities suspected that the ice chest contained the severed head of a woman.

A law enforcement source explained to Breitbart Texas that the explosive contained nails for shrapnel when triggered. Inside the vehicle, authorities found a butane gas tank rigged for likely detonation.

The content of the message was attributed to “Comandante Gafe” of the CDN who sent a threat to Guadalupe Castillo Celestino, the head of the ministerial police in San Luis Potosi: “Celestino, I leave you the head of your lover.”

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León.