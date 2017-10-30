42 Texas-Bound Tourists Robbed at Gunpoint by Mexican Cartel Gunmen

A passenger bus was shot at and carjacked in the border state of Coahuila while en route to McAllen, Texas.

Federal police sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the robbery took place along the highway that connects the city of Torreon with Saltillo near the community of Parras. A team of gunmen fired at the bus to force it to stop so they could rob the 42 passengers on board.

A team of 10 managed to act with complete impunity as they robbed the passengers at gunpoint taking cash, jewelry, cell phones and important documents such as passports and visas.

The group of tourists left the Mexican state of Durango and were en route to the border city of McAllen, Texas, on a shopping trip. According to El Siglo de Durango, no injuries were reported.

Federal authorities carried out a search operation to locate the gunmen but no arrests were made.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.