Border Patrol Agents Arrest Criminal Alien near Canada

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three illegal aliens near the Canadian border and are now in custody.

The agents who detected the Mexican nationals are assigned to the Rochester Border Patrol Station located near Lake Ontario in New York State. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted the agents.

The illegal aliens were encountered in the city of Parma in Monroe County. Three of them did not have any identification but they admitted they were Mexican citizens who were in the states illegally.

The fourth detainee showed authorities paperwork that indicated that he was on supervised release and had a court date scheduled for the future. He was released.

Upon further investigation, one of those arrested, Juan Humberto Martinez-Martinez, has an extensive criminal record which includes convictions for multiple felonies. These include aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute; evading arrest with a vehicle, and unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon.

“This arrest showcases the efforts of the men and women of the Rochester Border Patrol Station and local law enforcement. Apprehending and removing criminals from our communities allows us a safer place to live, “said Mike Werthman, patrol-agent-in-charge of the Rochester Border Patrol Station.

The three Mexican nationals who were arrested are being held by ICE officers and will be removed from the United States.

In October, Breitbart News’ Edwin Mora reported that Border Patrol agents in Montana arrested an Afghan Army lieutenant near the Canadian border. The Afghan national reportedly deserted from his temporary duty station in the U.S. where he worked as a language instructor for the Basic American Language Instructor Course taught at Lackland AFB, Texas. Officials declared him absent without leave (AWOL) in September. Immigration officials canceled his travel visa after he left his duty station.

