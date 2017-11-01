Mexican Governor Promotes Tourism in U.S. while Cartels Seek Takeovers at Home

MORELIA, Michoacan — As the governor visits California to push tourism for this state, two drug cartels spread terror for more than six days as they fight over drug production and trafficking routes.

This week, Michoacan Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo visited California for tourism promotion, business development, and speaking to families caught in the immigration debate. While Aureoles continued his luxurious trip paid by taxpayers, residents of Michoacan live under fire as drug cartels continue their fierce gun battles and leave gory crime scenes behind. It is believed that Aureoles Conejo is laying the groundwork to make a presidential bid for the 2018 elections.

advertisement

For more than six days, cells belonging to La Nueva Familia Michoacana clashed with local elements belonging Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion to capture the southern parts of the state. As Breitbart Texas reported, the fighting manifested itself in an increased number of executions and fierce gun battles.

While the two rival cartels continue to fight, state officials minimize the violence by claiming that security conditions are under control.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.