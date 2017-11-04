Border Patrol Arrests Previously Deported Sex Offenders

Border Patrol Agents in Texas and Arizona stopped more previously deported sex offenders from illegally re-entering the U.S. The arrests included two criminal aliens with histories of sex crimes against children.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested a Mexican national on Wednesday after he illegally crossed the border near the town of Roma, Texas. The agents transported the illegal alien to the Rio Grande City Station and conducted a background check. The check revealed that a Florida court convicted the Mexican man of Sexual Assault of a Child in 2014. After serving a slap-on-the-wrist sentence of 36 days in jail and two years on probation, immigration officials deported the criminal alien to Mexico. He returned to the U.S. after waiting for the probation to expire.

advertisement

The following day, agents from the Ajo Station in the Tucson Sector arrested another previously convicted and deported child sex offender. The agents arrested 29-year-old Raul Cano-Garcia, a Mexican national, after he illegally crossed the border in southwestern Arizona. After transporting the illegal alien to the Ajo Station, agents conducted a background check and discovered that a court in Fresno, California, convicted the Mexican national for Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Under the Age of 14. Cano received a three-year prison sentence for his offense against the child. Immigration officials deported the criminal alien to Mexico after he completed his sentence.

On Monday, agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station in Brooks County, Texas, captured a Honduran national attempting to circumvent the checkpoint by hiking through ranchlands. Agents arrested the man and took him to the station for processing. During a background investigation, agents learned the Honduran man’s record included an arrest in Fresno, California for Assault with Intent to Commit Rape.

The three criminal aliens will likely be turned over to the Department of Justice for prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal.