At Least 25 People Reported Dead in Texas Church Shooting – Gunman Killed by Police

A mass casualty shooting near San Antonio, Texas, left at least 25 people dead and dozens injured. Reports from Sutherland Springs, Texas, indicate that multiple people have been taken to area hospitals. The gunman is reported to be dead.

Update 2:50 p.m.: Twitter user CJ Pearson speaks out against the left’s politicization of the shooting before any facts are known.

Today’s tragedy in #SutherlandSprings is downright gut wrenching. The Left’s politicization of this tragedy is downright disgusting. pic.twitter.com/euJO8AUVoG — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) November 5, 2017

Update 2:45 p.m.: Video of church member discussing the community:

Sutherland Springs eyewitness shows incredible resolve after mass shooting: “The Bible tells us that we overcome evil with good.” pic.twitter.com/2EtYOyeuJT — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 5, 2017

Update 2:41 p.m.: Wilson County Commissioner Larry Wiley confirmed to Fox News that he heard that children are among the dead. The gunman has reportedly been shot and killed by police.

Update 2:40 p.m.: Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts immediately politicized the shooting, tweeting:

Why such different responses to two incidents of terrorism in America? Sutherland Springs pic.twitter.com/KewRPUZNkp — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 5, 2017

Update 2:35 p.m.: President Donald Trump tweeted from his Asian trip the following message:

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Senator Ted Cruz tweeted:

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

Update 2:33 p.m.: US News tweeted that 27 people are dead and 30 have been wounded in the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

27 people killed after gunman opens fire at Texas church, reports say

Update 2:30 p.m.: KENS5 reports that children are among the wounded at the church shooting. One of the children is reported to have been a two-year-old.

Update 2:23 p.m.: Wilson County confirmed that as many as 25 people have been killed after a gunman walked into a Texas Baptist church and opened fire, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Update 2:15 p.m.: Texas Governor Greg Abbott sends the following message of condolence to those killed and wounded in the Sutherland Springs shooting:

While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss.

Attorney General Ken Paxton also responded, stating:

“The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed. Please join Angela and me as we pray for those impacted by this horrific shooting.”

Update 2:02 p.m.: A twitter user, @yolowaccordsmom, wasted no time in politicizing the shooting. She tweeted, “Trump probably praying its a Mexican a5 #sutherlandsprings to justify his wall bullshit. Sorry, its [sic] a crazy white guy with a gun.”

Trump probably praying its a Mexican at #sutherlandsprings to justify his wall bullshit. Sorry, its a crazy white guy with a gun, AGAIN. — yoloaccordsmom (@yolowaccordsmom) November 5, 2017

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.: Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, Texas, told Fox News they received multiple patients from the shooting and that doctors are working quickly to assess patients. She did not stipulate the number of patients received. Medical helicopters were reported to have transported patients from the scene.

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.: KENS5 reports police took down the gunman at the Baptist church in Sutherland Springs after he shot and killed multiple people.

The shooting occurred at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday morning, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Sutherland Springs is located about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio. The town has less than 1,000 people in its community.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man walked into the church and immediately opened fire on the crowd attending the service, Fox News reported.

Wilson County Constable told Fox News that his department is working to remove bodies from the church. The number of people killed and their identities have not been released.

KSAT’s Max Massey tweeted a report that the shooter may have reloaded multiple times and that the service is usually attended by about 50 people.

Neighbors say they heard shooter may have reloaded multiple times, around 50 people usually at service pic.twitter.com/tkAYMp2Y8A — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

Massey reported that FBI investigators have arrived on the scene.

FBI just arrived on the scene. The scene is getting pushed back. pic.twitter.com/vyIyNPZHou — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

No description of the shooter has been released.

NBC News reports that there are multiple casualties from the shooting and that at least 15 people are injured. Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez, Jr. told NBC News the sherrif is reporting multiple fatalities. He said the shooter is “down.”

