Church Shooter Called Father Before Taking His Own Life, Say Texas Police

The shooter who killed 26 people in a Texas church on Sunday called his father after being shot leaving the scene. After informing him of his condition, the shooter took his own life with a bullet to the head, according to police reports.

A local resident shot Devin Patrick Kelley as he exited the church after killing 26 people. Kelley then dropped his Ruger .556 AR-15 rifle and got in his SUV to leave. Texas officials said the local resident pursued the gunman for several miles before Kelley crashed.

Texas Department of Public Safety Region 6 Director Freeman Martin told reporters that during that short pursuit, Kelley called his father and told him he had been shot. Martin said Kelley “told his father he was not going to make it.”

Kelley then apparently put one of his handguns to his head and pulled the trigger — ending his life. The DPS region directors said the medical examiner’s autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

ATF officials told reporters that Kelley legally purchased four firearms over the past four years. DPS officials confirmed that Kelley did not have a Texas License to Carry a handgun. However, Texas law does allow a person who is legally allowed to own a gun to carry one in their car–with certain exceptions.

The autopsy on Kelley is being conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas. The autopsies for the 26 victims of Kelley’s domestic violence rampage are being conducted in Bexar County (San Antonio).

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told the reporters that his heart is going out to all of the families who lost loved ones in the shooting and to all lying in hospitals recovering from the attack.

Wilson County District Attorney Audry Louis said people can help the community by sending prayers of comfort and support to the families and victims of the church shooting. She also said the families need financial support and that bank accounts are being set up for contributions. She said food and other non-financial donations are not needed at this time.