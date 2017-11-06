Lefty Twitter Mocks Prayer after 26 Killed in Texas Church

Texans faced the greatest mass murder in the state’s history on Sunday as an atheist gunman killed 26 people in a church. Liberal social media users wasted little time to mock prayer, Christians, and Republicans in response.

Breitbart Texas reported that the man who shot and killed 26 parishioners in the small, unincorporated Texas community was an outcast who preached atheism online. The Daily Mail reported Devin Patrick Kelley said he was an atheist who thought Christians were “stupid”.

Miss F**king Awesome responded to the massacre at the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church by tweeting, “Sending Texas two thoughts, half a prayer, and some f**king sensible gun control you dumb hick retards.”

@sugarkat tweeted, “TIme for *thought’s and prayer’s* from the Religious Right. Just leave the NRA alone!”

Even a man who claimed to be a pastor tweeted, “Dear gun crazy Texas and @GOP, is it too soon to talk about #GunControl or do you need to offer a few more thoughts and prayers?”

He also responded to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s tweet asking for prayer for the victims: “I will say it slower so you understand, @ SpeakerRyan. They. Were. Praying. When. They. Got. Shot.”

In response to Ryan’s request for prayer for the victims, @cerabinowitz suggested “Repudiating the NRA:”

@ira also mocked the heed for prayer for Sutherland Springs stating, “Prayers? What the f**k do you think they were doing in church, playing Connect Four?”

@Buckleup36 tweeted at Dan Scavino, Jr., the social media director for the president: “Thoughts and Prayer time -Texas. F**k you. We want ACTION. Trump took action after NYC. But NOT Vegas or Walmart slaughters.”

@drix78 sarcastically posted: “Yeah prayer really helped all those ppl in CHURCH.”

Chelsea Handler, who recently had her talk show canceled by Netflix, jumped into the latest political fray and immediately pointed the finger at Republicans. She tweeted, “Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in [sic] killed. What country? American. Why? Republicans.”

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

President Trump and the Republican Governor of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, were attacked on social media on Sunday after the mass shooting.

@sallyolsontuck tweeted, “The Gov of Texas just stated that the cure for this gun violence is God and Prayer.Hmmm? Even Huck Finn saw through that idea.”

The Gov of Texas just stated that the cure for this gun violence is God and Prayer.Hmmm? Even Huck Finn saw through that idea. — sally olson tuck (@sallyolsontuck) November 6, 2017

@MichaelSkolnik, film producer, and founder of The Soze Agency (an agency which says “We create campaigns about compassion, authenticity, and equity”), took a swipe at President Donald Trump. Referring to those murdered in Las Vegas in early October, Skolnik charged that the president has done “NOTHING to prevent a massacre from happening again.”

58 ppl murdered in Vegas on Oct 1. Since then, @realDonaldTrump did NOTHING to prevent a massacre from happening again.#SutherlandSprings — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 5, 2017

Former President Barack Obama seized the opportunity to send these two tweets:

We grieve with all the families in Sutherland Springs harmed by this act of hatred, and we’ll stand with the survivors as they recover… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2017

May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2017

Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted:

Thoughts & prayers are not enough, GOP. We must end this violence. We must stop these tragedies. People are dying while you wait. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 5, 2017

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart Texas. She has served as a prosecutor and associate judge in Texas. Follow her on GAB @lanashadwick and Twitter @LanaShadwick2.