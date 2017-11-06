Lefty Twitter Mocks Prayer after 26 Killed in Texas Church

Sutherland Springs church shooting
by Lana Shadwick6 Nov 2017Sutherland Springs, TX

Texans faced the greatest mass murder in the state’s history on Sunday as an atheist gunman killed 26 people in a church. Liberal social media users wasted little time to mock prayer, Christians, and Republicans in response.

Breitbart Texas reported that the man who shot and killed 26 parishioners in the small, unincorporated Texas community was an outcast who preached atheism online. The Daily Mail reported Devin Patrick Kelley said he was an atheist who thought Christians were “stupid”.

Miss F**king Awesome responded to the massacre at the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church by tweeting, “Sending Texas two thoughts, half a prayer, and some f**king sensible gun control you dumb hick retards.”

@sugarkat tweeted, “TIme for *thought’s and prayer’s* from the Religious Right. Just leave the NRA alone!”

Even a man who claimed to be a pastor tweeted, “Dear gun crazy Texas and @GOP, is it too soon to talk about #GunControl or do you need to offer a few more thoughts and prayers?”

He also responded to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s tweet asking for prayer for the victims: “I will say it slower so you understand, . They. Were. Praying. When. They. Got. Shot.”

In response to Ryan’s request for prayer for the victims, @cerabinowitz suggested “Repudiating the NRA:”

I have a prayer for @SpeakerRyan and Sutherland Springs. May we find our sanity & DO SOMETHING. Repudiating the NRA would be a good start

@ira also mocked the heed for prayer for Sutherland Springs stating, “Prayers? What the f**k do you think they were doing in church, playing Connect Four?”

@Buckleup36 tweeted at Dan Scavino, Jr., the social media director for the president: “Thoughts and Prayer time -Texas. F**k you. We want ACTION. Trump took action after NYC. But NOT Vegas or Walmart slaughters.”

@drix78 sarcastically posted: “Yeah prayer really helped all those ppl in CHURCH.”

Chelsea Handler, who recently had her talk show canceled by Netflix, jumped into the latest political fray and immediately pointed the finger at Republicans. She tweeted, “Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in [sic] killed. What country? American. Why? Republicans.”

President Trump and the Republican Governor of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott, were attacked on social media on Sunday after the mass shooting.

@sallyolsontuck tweeted, “The Gov of Texas just stated that the cure for this gun violence is God and Prayer.Hmmm? Even Huck Finn saw through that idea.”

@MichaelSkolnik, film producer, and founder of The Soze Agency (an agency which says “We create campaigns about compassion, authenticity, and equity”), took a swipe at President Donald Trump. Referring to those murdered in Las Vegas in early October, Skolnik charged that the president has done “NOTHING to prevent a massacre from happening again.”

Former President Barack Obama seized the opportunity to send these two tweets:

Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted:

