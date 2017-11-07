Report: Texas Church Shooter Accused of ‘Rape by Force’, Sexual Abuse

Four women came forward in the days following the mass casualty shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, revealing previous sexual allegations against the killer. The accusations range from harassment to “rape by force.”

One woman named Devin Patrick Kelley, the man responsible for shooting 46 people in a small Texas town church on Sunday morning, as her attacker in what officials described as “rape by force,” the San Antonio Express-News reported on Tuesday evening. Documents obtained by the newspaper from the Comal County Sheriff’s Office show that a woman accused Kelley of “rape by force” in June 2013. The investigations stalled before charges could be filed. Documents state the investigation came to a close for “reasons yet to be determined.”

advertisement

To protect the identity of the women, the newspaper referred to them by their middle names.

Dawn said she met Kelley in 2011 when she was 16. She said Kelley forced her to have oral and vaginal sex with him on multiple occasions during the winter of 2011.

“I said no,” she told the Express-News. “I’m a tiny person. Even if I saw him today, I would not be able to fight him off.” Her friend, Rose, supported her story. She said Dawn came to her when the assaults happened. Despite telling her parents, no criminal report was filed.

Another former classmate of Kelley’s, Alexandra, told the paper that he would grope her in the hallways and make lewd comments to her. Her mother said her daughter told her about it at the time and they reported it to New Braunfels High School officials.

“He harassed me any time I was in school,” Alexandra explained. “I reported what I could to the school, but nothing was ever done.” School officials responded to an inquiry from the Express-News they could not confirm the allegations. Previous administrators records do not show a report being filed, they said.

Kelley was a senior at the time and Alexandra was a freshman.

The school district said they placed Kelley on suspension six times between 2004 and 2009 for horseplay, possession/sale of drugs, profane language, and insubordination.

A more recent claim comes from a woman who spoke to the newspaper anonymously. She said she never met him, but that Kelley harassed her on Facebook about a year ago. After Kelley allegedly attacked her on online for complaining about the election of President Donald Trump, her cousin defended her. Kelley then reportedly sent threatening messages to the cousin. Some of the threats included a screenshot of her personal information from a Google search.

“He had Googled her info and sent her a screenshot of her personal info, with a message saying if she stepped foot on his property, he would shoot her,” the woman told the newspaper.

The dates of these allegations came before and after Kelley’s time in the U.S. Air Force.