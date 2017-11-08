ICE Busts 5 More Criminal Aliens Released by Sanctuary New York City

“These individuals are criminal aliens who were released back into our neighborhoods, posing an increased risk to New York residents,” ERO New York Field Office Director Thomas Decker said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart Texas. “Because of the unnecessary threat being imposed by the city’s decision to not honor ICE detainers, ICE remains committed, in the interest of public safety and national security, to welcoming changes to current New York City policies and strengthening its relationship with local law enforcement.”

ICE reports the following details about the released aliens:

Moussa Diaby, 28, a Mali national, was arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Sept. 6 on local charges. ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the Bronx (NY) Central Booking. Diaby, however, was later released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Oct. 26, ERO deportation officers arrested Diaby in the Bronx, New York, on immigration charges. He is currently detained in ICE custody pending a removal hearing before an immigration judge.

Teofilo Santana-Perez, 25, a Dominican national, was arrested by the NYPD on Jan. 31, 2017, on local charges. On Feb.5, 2017, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the New York City Department of Corrections (NYCDOC). On Feb. 6, 2017, Santana-Perez was released from NYCDOC custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Oct. 31, ERO deportation officers arrested Santana-Perez in Manhattan on immigration charges. He is currently detained in ICE custody pending a removal hearing before an immigration judge.

Mikolaj Michalski, 36, a Polish citizen, was arrested by the NYPD on Sept. 19, 2017. On the same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD Manhattan Central Booking. Michalski later released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Oct. 31, ERO deportation officers arrested Michalski in Manhattan on immigration charges. He is currently detained in ICE custody pending a removal hearing before an immigration judge.

Darwin Benegas-Ortiz, 32, a Honduran citizen, was arrested by the Fallsburg Town (NY) Police Department on July 29, 2017, on local charges. On Aug. 4, 2017, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the Sullivan County (NY) Jail. Benegas-Ortiz was later released from the Sullivan County Jail without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Nov. 1, ERO deportation officers arrested Benegas-Ortiz, in Monticello, New York on immigration charges. He is currently detained in ICE custody pending a removal hearing before an immigration judge.

Bertin Moran-Herrera, 29, a Mexican citizen, was arrested by the NYPD on Aug., 2017, on local charges. On the same date, ERO deportation officers lodged an immigration detainer with the NYPD Queens (NY) Central Booking. Moran-Herrera was later released from NYPD custody without the detainer being honored and without notification to ICE. On Nov. 1, ERO deportation officers arrested Moran-Herrera, in Flushing, New York on immigration charges. He is currently detained in ICE custody pending a removal hearing before an immigration judge.