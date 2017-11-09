Deported DACA Applicant Arrested Re-Entering the U.S. Illegally

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported criminal alien who twice applied for amnesty under President Obama’s DACA program. Agents arrested the DREAMer after he illegally re-entered the country in California.

Immigration officers deported Juan Manuel Montes, 23, in April after he applied for DACA protection on two occasions. Court records show Montes has four convictions including one for shoplifting and three for driving without a license, Breitbart News reported. He arrived in the U.S. illegally at the age of nine.

Border Patrol agents found him in Calexico, California, in February. During an interview, the agents determined he had no legal status in the U.S. and deported him.

At the time, Montes expressed surprise that the government was enforcing immigration laws. “Some people told me that they were going to deport me; others said nothing would happen. I thought that if I kept my nose clean nothing would happen,” he explained. He did not explain, however, his failure to “keep his nose clean.”

On Monday night, Border Patrol agents were alerted to an illegal border crossing by Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) cameras. Agents dispatched to the scene found a young man about 3.5 miles east of the town of Calexico after VRSS camera operators directed them to the exact location. The man attempted to hide by laying flat on the ground in the darkness. As the agents approached, he took off running. Agents caught up with him and arrested the illegal border crosser.

During a records check at the Border Patrol station, the agents learned he was the same Juan Manuel Montes who they deported in February.

The two-time DACA applicant now faces additional charges of illegal re-entry after removal.

“Our agents witnessed and arrested Mr. Bojorquez making an illegal entry into the United States for the second time this year,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “Border Patrol Agents will always stop, detain, and arrest anyone making an illegal entry into the country irrespective of their immigration or citizenship status.”