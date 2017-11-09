Feds Catch Two MS-13 Murder Suspects Illegally in the U.S.

Two MS-13 gang members that are in the country illegally and are wanted fugitives for various murders in the U.S. were recently caught hiding in Maryland.

Federal authorities arrested Misael “Temblor” Zambrano Gonzalez in southeast Baltimore after a brief foot chase in a residential area. The man is wanted on two separate murder warrants in two states.

According to information released by the U.S. Marshals Service, Zambrano is wanted for the 2016 murder of a 16-year-old male teen in Houston, Texas. Zambrano fled to Maryland where he reportedly carried out another homicide in 2017. Zambrano is also a suspect in the July 30 murder of 35-year-old Wilson Hernandez in Indianapolis. According to the Tennessean, Zambrano and Hernandez got into a heated argument over a woman that escalated to the point where Zambrano stabbed the victim eight times in the back. Shortly after, Zambrano was reportedly able to escape authorities by jumping from a balcony.

Deputy U.S. Marshals and local authorities also tracked down and arrested Milton A. Portillo Rodriguez, an MS-13 member from El Salvador who is wanted for his alleged role in another murder in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The capture of both men was done with the use of task forces and special response teams since they are considered to be armed and dangerous. These high-risk arrest operations have become more common in Maryland as law enforcement is forced to deal with the increasing presence of MS-13 members and other criminal alien gangs. At the same time, politicians who push a pro-immigration agenda inadvertently created a breeding ground for the MS-13 as they are able to recruit and expand operations in sanctuary cities.

In Washington, D.C., officials went beyond pushing sanctuary policies and dedicated a $500,000 legal defense fund aimed at helping illegal immigrants and their families in case they are arrested by federal authorities, Breitbart Texas reported.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.)