ICE Busts 24 Illegal Immigrants with DUI Convictions in Sanctuary New York

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested 25 illegal immigrants in Long Island, New York – 24 were convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. One of those is an MS-13 member.

ERO officers arrested one other person for an immigration violation.

The illegal aliens arrested during the six-day “Operation Secure Streets” sweep are being detained pending the finalization of immigration removal proceedings. The criminal illegal aliens who are already subject to outstanding deportation orders, or who re-entered after being deported, can be removed from the country immediately.

Officials made these arrests in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Besides DWI and aggravated DWI, the criminal histories also include convictions for assault in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. These foreign nationals are from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and the Ukraine.

The field officer director for ERO in New York, Thomas R. Decker said, “This operation targeted those who were convicted of driving under the influence, some with children in the car, solidifying ICE’s commitment to remove public safety threats from our communities.”

Decker added, “With the incredibly high number of vehicle accidents and related deaths as a result of DUIs, ICE will continue to arrest and remove these criminal aliens for the safety of our city’s residents.”

Mary Ann Mendoza’s 32-year-old son, Mesa Police Sergeant Brandon Mendoza, was slain by an intoxicated, criminal illegal alien. The illegal alien killed Sergeant Mendoza because he was so drunk he was driving down the wrong way on a highway when he hit the police sergeant. The intoxicated illegal immigrant already had charges for burglary, assault of a peace officer, and fraud but never appeared in court. He remained on the run for 12 years. When he was caught at the border, officials took him to Colorado where he was shown leniency and released.

Mary Ann Mendoza told Breitbart Texas last December:

When elected officials start taking actions to protect illegal criminals, and as some have stated, using taxpayer money to offer legal assistance, you have to wonder what place Americans who have been affected by illegal crime have in this big picture. We are now becoming the group in the shadows, ignored by local politicians, shunned by mainstream media and standing on the sidelines watching illegal criminals getting more benefits and protection than our loved ones ever got. This insanity and the power-hungry politicians using these issues for votes (from illegal aliens) to stay in office sickens me. Americans matter, Americans need protection and Americans should come first, after all, we do live in America, right?

In 2012, Sabine Durden’s 30-year-old son Dominic died when an illegal immigrant from Guatemala driving an unlicensed truck struck him when he was on his motorcycle. Durden, a legal immigrant from Germany, has been very outspoken against illegal immigration and amnesty.

Durden and Mendoza are co-founders of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC).

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, GAB, and Facebook