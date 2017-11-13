WATCH: Texas College Apartment Party Causes Floor to Collapse

A series of Facebook videos captured the moment the floor of a university student’s apartment fell out from under a dance party. At least 30 people were reported to be inside the apartment at the time of the collapse.

University of North Texas junior Abiola Busari hosted a homecoming party in this multi-story student apartment building. The videos capture the moment the floor caved in and the group of dancing and jumping revelers crashed from the third floor into the apartment below.

Another video shows people attempting to climb back up out of the debris.

Denton Fire Department Captain Brian Glenn said his rescue workers received a call for help about 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The floor’s collapse caused the apartment’s sprinkler system to go off, WFAA ABC8 reported. Glenn said a few students sustained minor injuries.

Broken water pipes could be seen spraying water into the second-floor apartment.

The student who lived in the second-story apartment was not at home at the time of the collapse. While she escaped injury, she told the local ABC affiliate she lost “everything you need for college.”

I REALLY WARNED YALL I SWEAR, I was so close man. #UNTHC2k17 pic.twitter.com/a0Sxh7ISgR — ✨peaches✨ (@ja_rene_) November 12, 2017

Managers of the Ridge at North Texas apartment complex told reporters they are relocating about 50 residents as a result of the incident.

“In the process of making alternate housing arrangements for those students, a local university offered help as well to provide alternate arrangements. The Ridge is also arranging with structural engineers to assess the situation.”

Firefighters and engineers will inspect the apartment to determine if any building codes were violated during construction.

The party’s host, Abiola Busari, said he will be staying with some friends.