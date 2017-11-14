Sinaloa Cartel Uses Cannon to Launch Drugs over Border Fence

Smugglers from the Sinaloa Cartel continue using air-powered cannons to launch drug bundles over the fence that marks the border between Arizona and Sonora.

A cannon was recently seized by soldiers and Mexican federal agents in Agua Prieta, Sonora. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office, the device was inside a van that authorities found during a routine patrol.

The van contained an air compressor to propel the bundles over the border fence. Mexican authorities found 203 drug bundles weighing approximately 900 tons and 1,956 ammunition rounds with 26 magazines. No arrests were announced.

As Breitbart Texas reported, drug smugglers are using cannons and catapults to launch bundles over the U.S.-Mexico Border fence.

While the PGR did not reveal which cartel was responsible for the cannon, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration labels Sonora as an area under the control of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León.