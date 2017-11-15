Mexican State Morgue Closes as Bodies Pile Up in Parking Lot

The main morgue in the Mexican State of Guerrero closed its doors temporarily after the smell and lack of sanitary conditions from more than 660 corpses forced workers to walk off the job.

In Chilpancingo Guerrero, the capital of the state that is home to the beach resort city of Acapulco, workers are forced to pile bodies as the growing number unclaimed murder victims increases, Mexico’s El Popular reports.

The morgue has a capacity for more than 300, however, it currently houses 664, director Ben Yehuda Martinez told the Mexican outlet. While the facility has two cold storage units, one of them is inoperable while the lack of space has forced workers to place bodies in hallways and the parking lot.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Guerrero is seeing some of the worst cartel violence in the nation as rival organizations fight for control of lucrative drug trafficking routes and production sites. Guerrero is also home to the world-famous resort city of Acapulco, an area that has seen its share of cartel violence, impacting international tourism.

