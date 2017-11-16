WATCH: ‘Ziplock Bag’ for Cars Saves Vehicles from Flooding

A new product on the market billing itself as the “Ziplock bag” for cars is saving many vehicles from flood damage caused by major natural disasters.

Stephen Parven of Meyerland, Texas, told KTRK that Hurricane Harvey flooded his garage, but his Toyota Avalon Hybrid did not suffer any water damage.

Parven gave his car the “EVP” treatment, otherwise known as Extreme Vehicle Protection, to protect his car from water damage.

Extreme Vehicle Protection is a product that acts as a giant plastic bag that can shield vehicles from water damage.

“Took the bag off, not a drop inside. My goodness, what a relief,” Parven explained.

EVP’s developers appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2016 to promote their product, and Daymond John provided funding for it.

Supratik Moulik, who represents the product in Houston, worked with the company to bring the flood bags to Texas following Harvey’s destruction.

“It’s also water resistant, so when the water rises the car will be fine,” Moulik said.

Moulik explained that two people hold the bag open while the driver pulls into the open bag.

“You unroll the bag and make sure the zipper side is facing out. Have one or two people hold open the bag, and then drive the car in,” Moulik explained.

The driver exits the vehicle once it is inside and seals the bag with the included zipper. The bag also comes with a rope that can be used to tie the bag’s corners and zipper towards the top of the car.

“We recommend when you put it in your garage, clean off the area. Make sure there’s no nails or sharp rocks. Nothing that’s going to puncture the bag,” Moulik said.

The EVP comes in three different sizes to accommodate small, medium, and large vehicles, according to the product’s website. The price runs from about $300 to $400, which Moulik says costs less than a monthly car insurance payment.