A U.S. postal worker allegedly stripped naked and then shot and killed his supervisor. A short time later he reportedly killed the postmaster at a post office in Dublin, Ohio, on Saturday. The man reacted violently to news from the supervisor that he was being fired.

Police arrested Deshaune Stewart, a U.S. postal worker, after he allegedly killed his supervisor and the postmaster of the local post office. The attack on the two postal employees came after the supervisor informed Stewart of his termination for alleged misconduct, KXXV ABC25 reported.

After learning of his termination, Stewart is reported to have taken off his clothes, pulled a gun, and then shot his supervisor, Lance Herrera-Dempsey.

“There had been some type of investigation into his misconduct, and it had culminated into possibly him being terminated. And this was apparently his response, was very violent,” Columbus Police Department Sgt. Dave Sicilian told reporters.

A witness in the post office told police they saw Stewart shoot the supervisor one time while he was standing. After Herrera-Dempsey fell, Stewart allegedly shot him again. He then fled the building.

Apparently, Stewart then encountered Postmaster Ginger Ballard, KXXV reported. Ballard reportedly died after being thrown to the ground where she struck her head. She is reported to have died instantly from her injury.

Police later received a call from a nearby apartment complex of a “male who was apparently causing alarm to a resident.”

Officers arrived and found Stewart.

The Dublin Post Office temporarily suspended mail delivery, retail, and mail collection operations.

“We would like to apologize for any inconvenience and thank the Dublin community for their understanding and support,” Dublin Post Office officials wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts remain with the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families.”

Stewart is in jail — charged with two counts of aggravated murder.