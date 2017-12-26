Cartel Used Strip Club as Front in Mexican Border State, Say Police

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon — Authorities continue looking into how one of the cartels was able to use a strip club as a base of operations for planning and executions.

Known as The Harem, according to provided to Breitbart Texas by Nuevo Leon law enforcement sources, the strip club was used not only for street level distribution of drugs, but also kidnappings, executions, and other crimes. The activities became the topic of rumors where locals spoke of the constant presence of gunmen in the establishment.

Last month, gunmen from a rival criminal organization fired from the street toward the entrance of The Harem, killing the bouncer Francisco Montalvo Davila, who was shot in the head. The following investigation led to a series of searches where authorities confirmed some of the criminal activities in the establishment. Authorities arrested four men and seized four handguns as well as some packages of drugs believed to be used in local distribution from the bar.

State authorities revealed to Breitbart Texas that investigators have been able to link the bar to various cartel executions where the bodies were dumped along Morones Prieto Avenue. The law enforcement source revealed that links were found regarding the execution of a local businessman.

The law enforcement source revealed that one of the handguns seized was a .40 caliber handgun used in the murder of Heriberto Villarreal Guajardo, a local attorney and security consultant who was inspecting the development of a house in the San Agustin neighborhood–an exclusive suburb of San Pedro.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.