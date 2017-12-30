Convicted Child Predator Busted Illegally Crossing Border

Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child predator as he attempted to illegally re-enter the U.S. in southern Arizona. The agents found the man with a group of illegal aliens who illegally crossed the border near Gila Bend.

Agents assigned to the Welton Station observed a group of illegal immigrants who crossed the border from Mexico into the southern Arizona desert on Wednesday. The agents arrested the three men and took them to the station for identification and processing, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

During a records check, agents identified one of the men as a previously deported child predator. Agents learned that a New Jersey court previously convicted 29-year-old Esau Rios-Osorio on charges of child exploitation and maintaining child pornography, officials stated. Immigration officers deported Rios-Osorio following his term in prison.

The Mexican national now faces new federal charges of illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender. If convicted on the charge, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The other two Mexican nationals will be processed for removal by the agents.

Agents frequently arrest previously deported sex offenders as they attempt to illegally re-enter the U.S., Breitbart Texas reported.

Earlier this month, agents in Texas arrested two previously deported sex offenders as they attempted to illegally re-enter the U.S. in South Texas. Both of the illegal aliens, one Mexican national and one Honduran national, were deported after convictions for sex crimes against children.

Arizona agents arrested a Mexican national in late November after he illegally crossed the border near Sasabe. Prior to his deportation, a California court convicted Juan Sotelo-Carasco for rape in Contra Costa County.