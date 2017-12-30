Stanford Band Mocks Border Wall, Whataburger During Alamo Bowl Halftime Show

Attendees at the Valero Alamo Bowl booed the Stanford University Band during its halftime performance after the bandsmen mocked the border wall, Whataburger, and all things Texan. The performance came during the California university’s bowl game versus Texas Christian University (TCU). TCU responded by defeating the Stanford Cardinals.

The Stanford marching band, known for satirical halftime performances, poked fun at Texan’s state pride, the border wall proposed by President Donald Trump, horned frogs (the TCU mascot), and Whataburger (the iconic Texas hamburger chain), KSAT reported. Audience members booed the band loudly when they mocked the border wall, and even louder when they took on Whataburger.

The band opened the show, entitled “Texas: Too Big to Fail?” by claiming the show was sponsored by the White House Press Office. After swarming onto the field, the band quickly assembled the words “Fake” and “News.”

As the show’s announcer read some “fun facts” claiming that Texans rank last in state pride and that “Texas is really, really, small,” the band formed the word “TEX.”

The announcer then said, “If you tried to build a fifty-foot wall along the entire southern border, the cost of it could only pay for the tuition of about 20 million college students.” The boos quickly began.

Then the band takes on Whataburger, referring to Texas’ favorite hamburger restaurant as “Waterburger” — “a food chain that apparently only serves water.”

The boos became louder at this point.

Taking the attack head-on, Whataburger responded with a tweet. “Maybe if the Stanford band had some Whataburger they wouldn’t be so unhappy,” Whataburger officials tweeted.

Responding as typical college students who would never pass up a free meal, the official Stanfor Band twitter account responded, “Give us some coupons and we’ll give it a try. We’ll try anything once.”

The band took up Whataburger on their coupons and visited the downtown San Antonio Whataburger, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

After the band mocked the TCU horned frog mascot, the football team responded with a come-from-behind 39-37 victory over the visiting California team.

