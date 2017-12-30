Trump Designates National Slavery, Human Trafficking Prevention Month

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation designating January 2018 and National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

“During National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we recommit ourselves to eradicating the evil of enslavement,” President Trump wrote in the official proclamation. “Human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation. It has no place in our world.”

“We also pledge to do all in our power to end the horrific practice of human trafficking that plagues innocent victims around the world,” the president continued.

Trump said that about 25 million people are currently victimized in human trafficking cases that involve both sexual slavery and forced labor.

“Human traffickers prey on their victims by promising a life of hope and greater opportunity, while delivering only enslavement,” Trump stated. “Instead of delivering people to better lives, traffickers unjustifiably profit from the labor and toil of their victims, who they force — through violence and intimidation — to work in brothels and factories, on farms and fishing vessels, in private homes, and in countless industries.”

The president cited his executive orders focused on dismantling transnational criminal organizations that perpetuate human trafficking crimes. He said his administration will work with other countries, business, civil society organizations, and victims of human trafficking.

Administration departments including Health and Human Services (HHS), the State Department, the Department of Labor and others are being tasked to crack down on human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

The Department of State contributed $25 million to the Global Fund to End Modern Slavery. HHS is providing training and technical support to work with healthcare facilities in identifying trafficking victims.

The Department of Labor is being tasked with working with businesses by deploying a new mobile app supporting efforts to combat human trafficking.

In this effort, the president will sign S. 1536, the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act, and S. 1532, the No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act.”

“Our Nation is and will forever be a place that values and protects human life and dignity” President Trump concluded. “This month, let us redouble our efforts to ensure that (modern-day) slavery comes to its long overdue end.”