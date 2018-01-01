Mexican Cartels Kill 111 Mayors Since 2006, Says Group

Cartel gunmen shot and killed the mayor of Petatlan, Guerrero. The murdered politician’s close aide was executed earlier in 2017.

The gunmen murdered Arturo Gomez Perez this week while he was dining at a restaurant, Casa Vieja. According to police, on July 16, his close aide Manuel Rebolledo Perez was kidnapped and executed. At the time, the gunmen dumped his body and left a message near the Zihuatanejo airport.

According to law enforcement sources, Gomez Perez was dining when the gunmen entered and shot him in front of his family. The shooters fled with complete impunity.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a city official from California was visiting the tourist beach resort area of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo in Guerrero when he was shot and killed. Guerrero has become a war zone for rival cartels seeking control of the region.

According to Mexico’s National Mayors Association, since 2006, 111 mayors have been murdered. The group recorded 23 current mayors, 34 former, and 5 mayors-elect who were killed during President Enrique Peña Nieto term of office. The group pushes for improved security conditions for their peers.

Con la muerte del Alcalde Arturo Gómez Pérez del Municipio de #Petatlán #Guerrero, van 23 Alcaldes en funciones muertos con violencia en el sexenio de @EPN, volvemos a insistir a @SEGOB_mx es urgente protocolo de seguridad para Alcaldes. @EnriqueVargasdV pic.twitter.com/AAQ8xVMPfr — Asoc.Nal de Alcaldes (@ANACmx_) December 29, 2017

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.