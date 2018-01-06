U.S. Longest Serving Astronaut Dead at 87

John Young salutes the U.S. flag at the Descartes landing site on the moon during the first Apollo 16 extravehicular activity. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.
WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA says legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. Young was 87.

The space agency said Young died Friday night following complications from pneumonia.

NASA said Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.

He died at home in Houston.


