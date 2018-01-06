Victim’s Throat Slashed While Defending Pregnant Wife from Kidnapper, Say Police

HOUSTON, Texas — Police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly slit the throat of a man as he attempted to protect his wife during a robbery and kidnapping attempt. The man survived the brutal attack by a man police investigators say is “as dangerous as they get.”

Two men approached Othon Maldonado and his wife outside a Whataburger restaurant in the early morning hours of December 18. One of the men pulled a handgun and held a knife to Maldonado’s neck and demanded he give up his wallet and cell phone, the Houston Chronicle reported. After he surrendered the items, the two men demanded the victim’s wife to come with them.

Maldonado stepped in and the two men attempted to drag the woman into their car. He told the men they could not take her with them. One of the suspects allegedly began slashing Maldonado with the knife and slit his throat, Click2Houston NBC reported.

The two suspects quickly fled and blood gushed from the victim’s wound, according to KCRA NBC3.

Maldonado’s wife quickly loaded him into their vehicle and drove him to a nearby hospital. Maldonado survived the attack. Doctor’s released him from the hospital on Thursday but said he faces a long road to recovery.

Maldonado later learned that is wife is pregnant.

Houston police investigators are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects who fled the scene in a black four-door sedan. Robbery detectives released a composite drawing of one of the suspects whom they described as a “Hispanic male, 30 to 35 years old, 5’07 to 5’10, 225-250 pounds, black shirt, blue jeans, short hair, medium complexion and tattoo with “Houston” written on right arm.”

Members of the Tango Blast criminal gang frequently are tattoed with “Houston-based” tattoos, the Houston Chronicle reported in August 2017. The gang and its affiliated cliques in cities across Texas are estimated to have more than 19,000 members. Houston Police detectives did not say if they believe the suspect is affiliated with the Tango Bravo gang.

The second suspect is described as a “Hispanic male, 30 to 35 years old, 5’7 to 5’10, 160 to 200 pounds, short hair and dark complexion.”

Police say both of the men kicked Maldonado in the face after he fell to the ground.

“On a threat scale of one to ten, I’d say this guy is a ten. He’s just about as dangerous as they get.” HPD Robbery Detective Jeff Brieden told reporters. “He cut him up really bad. Which tells me it wouldn’t have bothered this guy one bit if he had killed him.”

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers of Houston. “Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case,” detectives stated. “Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.”