Border Patrol Agents Stop 2 Deported Rapists from Re-Entering U.S.

Border Patrol in southern Arizona stopped two previously deported rapists from re-entering the U.S.

Agents assigned to the Tucson Sector arrested a man for being illegally present in the United States while patrolling on January 10, west of the Arizona town of Nogales. The agents transported the man to the Nogales Station and identified him as Samuel Nungaray-Cons, a 35-year-old Mexican national, information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The agents conducted a background investigation on Nungaray and learned that a court in Bonneville County, Idaho, convicted him on a charge of rape. Immigration officers deported Nungaray following the completion of his prison sentence in 2005, officials stated.

He will be held for federal prosecution on charges of aggravated illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender.

On January 8, Nogales Station came across another illegal immigrant and placed him in custody. After transporting him for processing, a background check uncovered a previous conviction in Washington State for rape.

This man, whose identity was not released, will also be prosecuted for aggravated re-entry after removal as a sex offender.

If the two men, both arrested within a few days of each other, are convicted on the illegal re-entry after removal charge, they could face up to 20 years in a federal prison.

On Tuesday, Breitbart Texas reported on the arrests of two other previously deported convicted felons. One of those, Eldin Zuniga-Zuniga, a 29-year-old Honduran national, is a member of the transnational criminal MS-13 gang. Officials said he has an extensive criminal history which includes a conviction in February 2017 for possession of a dangerous drug with the intent to distribute.

The second man is Mexican national convicted for rape of a child in the third degree.

Both were deported by immigration officers following completion of prison sentences.