‘See You in Hell,’ Convicted Female MS-13 Gang Member Told Victim

A female MS-13 gang member told her victim she would see you in hell before stabbing her 15-year-old victim 13 times. The now-convicted killer confessed to police that she killed the victim in revenge for the girl sleeping with her boyfriend.

Venus Romero Iraheta pleaded guilty this week in a Virginia court on charges of first-degree murder, abduction, and criminal street gang participation, Fox 26 reported. Even though the killer was 17 at the time of the murder, the state tried her as an adult. She faces a maximum penalty of life in prison plus 20 years.

Police arrested the young woman who was brought to the U.S. illegally more than 10 years ago along with nine other MS-13 gang members in connection with the brutal murder of Damaris A. Reyes Rivas, Breitbart Texas reported in May 2017.

Iraheta blamed Reyes Rivas for the death of her boyfriend, 21-year-old Christian Sosa Rivas. Police later found his body on the banks of the Potomac River.

The gang members took the 15-year-old girl to a park in Fairfax County, Virginia, where Iraheta beat her and interrogated her about her boyfriend. They forced the girl to walk through the snow and cold weather without shoes or her shirt.

After confessing to sleeping with Iraheta’s boyfriend, Reyes Rivas begged for mercy. Instead, Iraheta responded by slicing a tattoo Sosa Rivas had given her from Reyes Rivas’ hand. She told the young girl to remember her face and name “”because the next time they met would be in hell,” Fox 26 reported.

She then stabbed the girl 13 times. Following the brutal attack, two other MS-13 gang members stabbed the girl in the stomach, chest, and neck with a sharpened stake. She eventually died from the 19 stab wounds. Police testified that the gang members then used a rope to drag her body to an area under an overpass where they placed her face down in a puddle and covered her with railroad ties.

Prosecutors revealed that the gang members recorded the entire crime on video to send to MS-13 leadership in El Salvador. They believed this would earn them promotions in rank within the gang.

Iraheta is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25. Four other gang members who previously pleaded guilty will be sentenced on May 5.