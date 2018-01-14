Amazon to Hire 2,500 Workers at New Texas Shipping Center

Amazon announced it needs to hire an additional 2,500 full-time employees at the company’s new fulfillment center in North Texas. The jobs are expected to be available immediately after interviews which begin on Monday.

Amazon’s is expanding its presence in Texas. The new facility in Coppell (located just north of the DFW International Airport) is the third for the rapidly growing North Texas city and the fourth in the DFW Metroplex. The non-Coppell location is in Fort Worth, NBCDFW reported.

Company officials stated they will be making “on-the-spot job offers” for a wide variety of jobs and work hours. Interviews begin Monday at 9 a.m. and will run through 3 p.m. This process will be repeated on February 18, the local news outlet reported.

The jobs are expected to cover a variety of responsibilities and will be for different shifts. Successful candidates can expect to receive $12 to $13 per hour in compensation, health insurance, and other company benefits.

Amazon officials posted:

In addition to highly competitive wages, Amazon provides associates with highly competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. Leave Share lets associates share their Amazon paid leave with their spouse or domestic partner if their spouse’s employer does not offer paid leave. Ramp Back gives new moms additional control over the pace at which they return to work. Just as with Amazon’s health care plan, these benefits are egalitarian – they are the same for fulfillment center and customer service associates as they are for Amazon’s most senior executives. In addition, our hourly fulfillment center associates are eligible for Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program that pre-pays 95 percent of the cost of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether those skills are related to jobs at Amazon. To date, more than 10,000 associates have taken the next step in pursuing their passion with career re-training through the Career Choice program.

While Amazon is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, it is rapidly expanding its presence in the Lone Star State, Texas Monthly reported. The company purchased Austin-based Whole Foods in 2017 and has opened fulfillment centers in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Haslet, Irving, Schertz, and San Marcos, in addition to the four North Texas centers. The company employs in excess of 20,000 Texans so far.

Breitbart Texas reported in January 2017 that Amazon would hire more than 1,000 new employees in the Houston area as part of an effort to bring on 100,000 new workers over the following 18 months.

The company is also considering Texas for its HQ2 secondary headquarters facility. Several Texas cities have expressed interest in landing that campus, Texas Monthly stated.