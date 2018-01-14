Los Zetas Cartel Faction Heiress Arrested for Murder of 5 Lawmen in Mexican Border City 

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas — Mexican Marines arrested the heiress to what is left of one of the factions of the Los Zetas Cartel. Prosecutors charged the woman with the murder of five state law enforcement officials who were killed in this border city. One of her alleged victims served as the highest ranking prosecutor in the border region.

Mexican Marines arrested Sofia Del Carmen Monsivais Treviño, the heiress to the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN), during a top-secret raid in the Campestre neighborhood. The Marines found numerous weapons and drugs when they hit the stash house where Monsivais Treviño had been hiding. Her arrest comes just two months after authorities in Nuevo Laredo captured another top CDN leader who is also part of the Treviño family, Breitbart Texas reported.

The Marines transported Monsivais Treviño to the central Mexican state of Morelos where they booked her into a federal women’s prison on federal organized crime charges. The Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office sent notice to the imprisoned heiress of her pending state charges. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Tamaulipas authorities, prosecutors charged Monsivais Treviño with being the mastermind behind the murder of a top Tamaulipas prosecutor, and four of his staffers in January 2017.

As Breitbart Texas reported, in early January, a team of CDN gunmen ambushed and murdered the regional head of the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office Ricardo Martinez Chavez and four of his staffers in an attack where the gunmen fired more than 200 rounds from AK-47 and AR-15 rifles.

Tamaulipas prosecutors tied Monsivais Treviño to the crime and identified her as the one who allegedly gave the order to kill Martinez. On the days prior to his murder, the prosecutor received a series of threats after his agency had begun targeting the CDN’s operations in Nuevo Laredo. Prior to the murder, state police forces shut down various bars and brothels that were used by the cartel for human trafficking and forced prostitution. Authorities also made several large seizures of weapons and cash in the city.

The arrest of Sofia Monsivais Treviño comes just two months after authorities arrested Ana Isabel Treviño Morales, the regional leader for the CDN in Nuevo Laredo. After that arrest, the control of the CDN moved to Monsivais Treviño and Juan Gerardo “El Huevo” Treviño Chavez.

The CDN is a faction of the once mighty Los Zetas cartel that broke off and began a fierce war for control against their rivals — the Vieja Escuela Zetas and their allies in the Gulf Cartel. Los Zetas in began as a military-type structure where the command was earned. In contrast, the CDN became a family operation where power is controlled and shared by the relatives of jailed Los Zetas boss Miguel Angel “Z40 or 40” Treviño Morales. After police arrested Treviño Morales and his younger brother Omar “Z42” in Mexico, the Treviño clan took over a faction of Los Zetas and took up the name CDN.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.