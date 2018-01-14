MS-13 Gang Members Arrested After Allegedly Robbing NY Cab Driver

Police arrested two self-admitted MS-13 gang members who allegedly robbed a New York City cab driver at gunpoint.

Following the armed robbery of a cab driver in Long Island, New York, police arrested 27-year-old Jeremy Jones and 20-year-old Jose Molina at a train station, WABC reported on Saturday.

Police say the two men got into a cab near the Babylon Long Island Rail station, according to a Newsday report. After asking to be taken to the Farmingdale train station, the gang members allegedly pulled a gun and demanded money and jewelry from the driver.

Following the robbery, the two self-described MS-13 gang members fled the scene and jumped on a train at the Copiague station. Officers caught up with the duo and placed them in custody.

Officials stated the two men admitted to being members of the hyper-violent transnational criminal organization known as MS-13. Of of the men, Jeremy Jones, is heavily tattoed with MS-13 markings.

News outlets in New York said the two men reside in Queens. Their nationality, citizenship, immigration status have not yet been released by officials in New York.

Suffolk County, where the arrest occurred, is listed as a sanctuary jurisdiction. If an immigration detainer is placed on the two men, it is not likely that they would be held for federal officers.

A statement from the Suffolk County Police Department obtained by Breitbart Texas reports that the two men are facing charges of first-degree robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The men were scheduled for arraignment in a local district court on Saturday. Bond information has not been revealed.