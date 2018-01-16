Texas Subway Store Owner, Wife, Bound and Executed in Upscale Home

HOUSTON, Texas — A local Subway store owner and his wife were found bound and executed in their gated community home in northwest Harris County. The couple was killed a few days before police found them in their home.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the bodies of Bao and Jenny Lam, both aged 61, on the first floor of their home. Neighbors reported they had not seen the couple for at least two days before deputies arrived, KTRK ABC13 reported. Investigators told reporters that robbers ransacked the entire home.

“Everything was disturbed,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters. “Furniture was overturned, drawers were opened. It will take some time to process the scene.”

Sheriff Gonzalez released video clips of the suspected robbers on Tuesday.

“These types of scumbags we need to get off the street,” Gonzalez said during a press conference. “They brutally executed two individuals who were the epitome of the American dream.”

Investigators said the two suspects arrived just outside the gated Spring, Texas, community driving a 2007 to 2014 black Lincoln Navigator, according to information obtained from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office by Breitbart Texas. They crawled under the community gate and waited for the Lams. When the couple arrived home at about 8:40 p.m., the suspects ambushed them in their garage, sheriff’s officials stated.

After killing the couple, the suspects allegedly stole Lam’s 2016 Porsche Panamera. Deputies later recovered the vehicle after the robbers abandoned it in a parking lot.

Bao Lam is reported to own at least six Subway sandwich franchises in the Houston area.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home located in Northgate Country Club after their son, Richard, asked them to check on the couple. When deputies entered the home, they found the couple bound and shot dead on the first floor of their home, the Daily Mail reported.

Investigators say firearms and other items appear to have been stolen. It appears the robbers targeted the couple and attacked them as they parked their car in the garage.

It appears the suspects left the home in the Porsche at about 2:30 a.m. on the morning of January 11. They returned a short time later and stayed until about 6:30 a.m.

Gonzalez’ office said the robbers returned to the home several times between Thursday night and the time the bodies were found on Saturday evening.

The sheriff is asking for the public’s support in identifying the two men. The passenger of the Lincoln is described as being more than 6’4″ tall. He appeared to walk with a limp or “unusual gate.” The video shows him wearing a letterman’s jacket with “CC” on the front. He wore two-tone pants with one light colored leg and one dark colored leg. His face was covered.

The driver of the Lincoln is described as a Hispanic or Black male of medium height and build. He did not cover his face.

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the “charging and/or arrest” of the suspects. Tips can be called in to 713-222-8477.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for Breitbart Texas. He is a founding member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Gab, and Facebook.