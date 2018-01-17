Mexican Border State Government Offers Cash for Tips on Murdered Journalist

The state government of Tamaulipas stepped up efforts in the investigation of a murdered journalist in Nuevo Laredo by offering a cash reward for information. The criminal organization known as Cartel Del Noreste has an iron grip in that city and has managed to muzzle local media.

Over the weekend, a team of assassins brutally murdered Nuevo Laredo journalist Carlos Dominguez Rodriguez as he drove down a busy avenue with his family, Breitbart Texas reported. When Dominguez came to a stop, assassins used two vehicles to box him in and force his family out of the car while they stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing.

Days later, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office announced it issue a reward of up to $2 million pesos for information leading to the individuals behind the murder. According to state authorities, the tipsters who provide information will remain anonymous and the tips can be submitted to recompensas@tamaulipas.gob.mx, Recompensaspgje@tamaulipas.gob.mx or at the 045-841- 841-05- 95.

While the murder was briefly covered by national news outlets in Mexico, local reporters remained silent. The quiet comes after the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN), used a man known as “enlace” or “link” to warn journalists to “not make noise”, Breitbart Texas reported.



Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.