Border City near Texas Considered Mexico’s Most Dangerous, Finds Survey

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas — The citizens of this border city consider it as one of the most dangerous in Mexico.

The perceived lack of security conditions was measured through a study of urban public safety by Mexico’s National Institute for Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The city where citizens felt least safe is in Reynosa, according to 95.6 percent of local respondents.

Since 2010, this border city has been immersed in waves of violence where rival cartel groups fight for control. The violence began when the Gulf Cartel split off from its former enforcers, Los Zetas, thus setting off a series of gun battles for control of the streets. The skirmishes continue in waves where in addition to the fight with Los Zetas, the CDG went through a series of internal fractures that spread even more bloodshed. As a consequence of the high cost of being constantly at war, residents have also been victimized by a spike in extortions, carjackings, kidnappings, and home and business robberies.

As Breitbart Texas reports, the perception of insecurity comes at a time when Mexico had its bloodiest year in decades. According to the 2017 statistics, Mexico suffered 29,168 tallied murders, surpassing all prior records.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.