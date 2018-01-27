Enough Fentanyl to Kill Millions Found En Route to U.S. South of Border

A traffic stop led Mexican authorities to seize enough fentanyl to kill millions of people as well as almost 1,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and other drugs that were headed to the California border.

This week, Mexico’s National Security Commission announced the seizure of 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl that were found as part of a synthetic drug shipment in the Mexican beach resort town of Ensenada, Baja California. The seizure also included more than 914 pounds of crystal meth, 87 pounds of cocaine and 18 pounds of heroin.

Unlike the other synthetic drugs, fentanyl is a medically used opioid that is considered to be 100 times more powerful than morphine and prone to lethal overdoses.

According to the Oxford Treatment Center, the lethal dose for an individual taking fentanyl is 2 milligrams.

The 45.5 kilograms of fentanyl seized is enough to fuel millions of possible lethal doses.

The seizure was made by federal police forces who spotted an SUV without license plates that had been traveling along the highway that connects Ensenada with the town of Lazaro Cardenas. The beach resort of Ensenada is directly south of the border city of Tijuana and its various ports of entry into California.

After pulling over the vehicle, authorities searched the SUV and discovered 10 bundles, three suitcases, 18 bricks and 18 plastic containers with the various drugs inside. As part of the investigation, Mexican authorities were able to confirm that the SUV is registered in California.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.