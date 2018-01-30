Cancun Suffers 30 Executions in January 2018 amid Rising Cartel Violence

Violence at various businesses in Cancun has not slowed with at least 30 cartel-linked executions taking place in January.

In the most recent execution, a team of gunmen entered Oasis Bar, killing three customers and injuring five others. The gunmen managed a complete escape. Two of the fatal victims died inside the bar while the third passed en route to a local hospital. The bar is in the popular tourist area called El Crucero.

The attack at the local bar is not an isolated case. Earlier this month, a team of five gunmen entered a bar called “La Palapa de Chucky” and killed two men while injuring seven other victims. One of the victims was identified as a local drug distributor.

In recent months, violence in Cancun and Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, considered the “jewels of tourism in Mexico”, have become the scenes of cartel executions like never before. In December, Breitbart Texas reported on an execution where a group of gunmen left the body of a beheaded victim next to a poster board warning of more organized violence.

Recently, the U.S. Department of State published its most recent travel advisory which documents the dramatic spike in violence in many parts of Mexico and shows various areas as dangerous as Syria and other Middle Eastern conflict spots.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León.