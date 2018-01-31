Illegal Alien MS-13 Member Arrested in Drive-By Shooting Case

Officials in Georgia arrested an MS-13 member in connection with a drive-by shooting. The defendant, Walter Alex Flores-Sanchez, aka “El Adicto” (Spanish for “the Addict”) is an illegal alien.

A police warrant says the shooting was retaliation against a suspected member of the Crips gang, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Prosecutors charged Flores-Sanchez with various felonies, including aggravated assault and gang involvement. He has been living in Marietta, Georgia.

A warrant states that after Flores-Sanchez allegedly fired four shots at a 15-year-old boy, “several of the people in the vehicle displayed gang hand signs and cheered.”

Officials say there were several juvenile witnesses, and a video recorded from inside of the vehicle capturing part of the crime.

Flores-Sanchez is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond and officials have notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE immigration officers issued a detainer on the suspect.

Breitbart Texas reached out to ICE officials for more information about the illegal immigrant gang member’s immigration history. It is not known at this time where and when Flores-Sanchez entered the U.S. or if he entered as an unaccompanied minor. It is also not known if the suspect applied for or received protection under President Barack Obama’s DACA amnesty program. ICE officials were not immediately available for a response.

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Trump recognized the parents of two teenage girls who were murdered by MS-13 members in Long Island, New York, in September 2016. The president said, “Many of these gang members took advantage of glaring loopholes in our laws to enter the country as illegal, unaccompanied alien minors, and wound up in Kayla and Nisa’s high school.”

Six MS-13 gang members have been charged with the brutal slayings of Kayla Cuevas (16) and Nisa Mickens (15). The girls were hacked and beaten to death with machetes and baseball bats.

Officials say that the defendants belonged to an MS-13 clique that came to Long Island from El Salvador. Most, if not all, of the gang members in question are illegal aliens.

President Trump told those watching during the State of the Union address:

Tonight, I am calling on Congress to finally close the deadly loopholes that have allowed MS-13, and other criminal gangs, to break into our country. We have proposed new legislation that will fix our immigration laws and support our ICE and Border Patrol agents.

Last July when speaking to law enforcement officers in Brentwood, New York, the President promised “to destroy the vile criminal cartel MS-13 and many other gangs,” Breitbart News reported. President Trump also referred to gang members as “animals.”

