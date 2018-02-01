Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector arrested a previously deported Mexican national with a criminal record for multiple felonies, including negligent homicide. They also arrested three U.S. citizens in separate incidents for trying to smuggle illegal immigrants into the country.

Agents assigned to the Ajo Station were patrolling near Gila Bend in Maricopa County, Arizona, Tuesday afternoon when they came upon Manuel Marcial-Lopez, 41. The agents conducted a background check that revealed that Marcial-Lopez was not only illegally present in the U.S., he has a 2011 conviction for negligent homicide out of Faulkner County, Arkansas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials reported. The Mexican national also has a 2008 second degree burglary conviction from California. Officials did not report if the man was previously deported.

In another incident on Tuesday, agents assigned to the Tucson Sector arrested a 25-year-old U.S. citizen as she attempted to smuggle two male Mexican nationals into the country. The 27 and 28-year-old were hiding in the trunk of her Toyota Corolla but a K-9 officer alerted on the vehicle. The woman has been charged with smuggling and authorities seized her vehicle. The illegal immigrants are facing charges for immigration violations.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the immigration checkpoint near Amado, Arizona, arrested another U.S. during an attempt to smuggle three illegal immigrants into the country. Agents found two Guatemalan nationals and one Mexican in the trunk of a Dodge Intrepid. Agents seized the vehicle and arrested the driver, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen from Rio Rico, Arizona. The illegal immigrants, ages 19, 22, and 31, are facing charges for immigration violations.

Last week, agents in the Tucson Sector arrested a teenage Arizona resident who was driving a van containing 12 Mexican nationals who ranged from 15 to 45 years old. The 14-year-old driver lives in Nogales on the Arizona-Mexico border.

The teenage American attempted to run away, but Border Patrol agents apprehended him after a short foot chase. He is now facing a felony charge in Santa Cruz County for unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle. The 12 Mexican nationals were arrested for immigration violations.

In a press release about the arrests, CBP officials said they “welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.”

