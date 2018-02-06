Cartel Gunmen Murder Two Catholic Priests in Southern Mexico

Two Catholic priests from coastal Guerrero were murdered by a group of suspected cartel hitmen while returning to their parish. One other priest was shot.

Fathers Germain Muñiz Garcia, Ivan Añorme Jaime, and German N, were traveling in a pickup truck as they were returning from a Catholic celebration known as El Día de La Candelaria. Shortly before the attack, the priests traveled on the road that connects Taxco with Iguala, approximately 140 miles north of Acapulco.

For unknown reasons, a team of cartel gunmen fired on the clergy vehicle. Two of the priests died while German N was transferred to hospital.

The Archdioceses of Acapulco condemned the attack and demanded action from authorities–in a state where most crimes go unpunished.

“We ask the authorities, once the truth is known, to act in justice,” the Catholic Church revealed in a statement.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Guerrero is considered one of the most dangerous in Mexico where several drug cartels fight for control of drug production zones and trafficking routes. The violence reached unparalleled levels recently–like when a cartel killer ripped out a victim’s heart while still alive.

In December, a municipal employee from a city in California was killed while visiting Guerrero in the tourist city of Ixtapa, Breitbart Texas reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo León and Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.